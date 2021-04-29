Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,643.64 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,036 shares of company stock worth $2,379,267 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

