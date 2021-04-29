Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.42.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.