Morgan Stanley Raises The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $41.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday. B. Riley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.81 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

