Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SID opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

