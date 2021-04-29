Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SID opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.86.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.