Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.