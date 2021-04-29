Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.41. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

