Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

