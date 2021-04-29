ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACVA. Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

