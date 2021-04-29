Reviewing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liquidia and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Liquidia currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 375.78%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidia and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $8.07 million 15.52 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.12 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 34.03 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -46.13

Liquidia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76% Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56%

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

