Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) & Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Head to Head Contrast

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimerix has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Chimerix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $30.20 billion 1.75 $407.02 million $1.78 9.43 Chimerix $12.52 million 61.25 -$112.58 million ($0.86) -10.41

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Chimerix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chimerix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chimerix has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.12%. Given Chimerix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 3.04% 13.46% 5.02% Chimerix -321.31% -36.57% -33.53%

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. The company provides its products under the ENTYVIO, GATTEX/REVESTIVE, ALOFISEL, NATPARA, ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI, TAKHZYRO, ELAPRASE, VPRIV, GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, HYQVIA, CUVITRU, ALBUMIN/FLEXBUMIN, NINLARO, and ALUNBRIG brands. It operates in Japan, the United States, Europe and Canada, Russia/CIS, Latin America, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and Africa. The company has licensing agreements with TESARO, Inc., Denali Therapeutics, and Wave Life Sciences Ltd; collaboration agreements with Rani Therapeutics LLC, Novimmune S.A., AB Biosciences Inc., Sosei Group Corporation, and LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.; strategic collaboration with Prometheus Biosciences, Inc; a license and research agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a research collaboration agreements with Enzyre BV and Cerevance; a collaboration agreement with Artisan Bio, Inc.; and a multi-target rare disease collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., as well as licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has a corporate strategic research alliance with Egle Therapeutics SAS; a strategic partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Carmine Therapeutics and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; and strategic collaboration with KSQ Therapeutics to research, develop, and commercialize immune-based therapies for cancer. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

