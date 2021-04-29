Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

