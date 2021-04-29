Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

