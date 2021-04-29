Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Sell

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

