Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) to “Hold”

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NAT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $490.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

