First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MYFW opened at $25.51 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 650,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

