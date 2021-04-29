TrueBlue Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.

NYSE:TBI opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

