Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned about 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.