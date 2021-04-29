TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.09.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TELUS stock opened at C$25.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.51. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.02 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.15.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

