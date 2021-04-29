Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

