Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 175 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 135.14 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.74. The company has a market capitalization of £38.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

