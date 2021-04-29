Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
PZC stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.35. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80).
About PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.