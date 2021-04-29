Berenberg Bank Raises HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 470

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.25 ($5.73).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 443.35 ($5.79) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market cap of £90.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.98.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

