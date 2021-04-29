STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.74. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 34,732 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

