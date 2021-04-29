Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.69. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 74,909 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $106.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.