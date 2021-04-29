Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.78

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.78 and traded as high as $81.55. Tencent shares last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 1,132,858 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $779.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

