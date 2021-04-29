Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $179.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

NYSE:PRI opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,687.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 482.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

