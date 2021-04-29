Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.55-0.66 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

