Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

