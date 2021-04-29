National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in National Bank by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Bank by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

