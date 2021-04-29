Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.