Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.