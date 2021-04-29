National Bank Financial Raises Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$7.75

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GUD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a market cap of C$701.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

