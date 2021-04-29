Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.58. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$33.56.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.5600001 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

