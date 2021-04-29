Credit Suisse Group Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.08.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.