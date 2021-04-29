First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.67.
TSE:FN opened at C$52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.03. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.11 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80.
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
