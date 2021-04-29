First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.67.

TSE:FN opened at C$52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.03. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.11 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

