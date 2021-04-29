Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.42 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,810,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

