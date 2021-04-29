Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €135.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. Sixt has a 52-week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52-week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.27.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.