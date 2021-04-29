William Blair Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55. Medpace has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 83.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 557.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

