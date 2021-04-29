Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.