Reviewing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) & First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

54.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.10%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $324.80 million 1.94 $55.78 million $2.26 12.50 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.43 $55.60 million N/A N/A

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 7.65% 6.36% 0.63% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans. The company also provides cash and wealth management, contract collection, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 28 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.