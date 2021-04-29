Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Reduced by Analyst

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

