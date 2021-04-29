Analyzing Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Soliton and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.18 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.96 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.32

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soliton and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $22.01, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Summary

Soliton beats GenMark Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company also offers Blood Culture Identification Gram-Positive and Negative panel, Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen panel, and ePlex Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel. In addition, it provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. Further, the company offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, thrombophilia risk test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test and eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

