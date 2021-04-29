Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

SMCI stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,568,866.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 468,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

