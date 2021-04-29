DA Davidson Weighs in on BayCom Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $203.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BayCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BayCom by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BayCom by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

