$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.70. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $108.08 on Thursday. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

