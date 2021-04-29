Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €55.00 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA opened at €55.64 ($65.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.