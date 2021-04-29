Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €88.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €75.17 ($88.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.53.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

