Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of TRGP opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.