LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXS. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of LXS opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

