B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 176,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 92,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 450.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

